Quickbites: ‘Whiskey & Wagyu,’ ‘Sake Sushi,’ ‘Taste of Hilo,’ Bobby Flay

FEAST FEATURES STEAK AND SPIRITS

Chris Kajioka presents a sneak peek of his new Bar Maze as guest chef at a Whiskey & Wagyu dinner Oct. 22 at Stripsteak Waikiki.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Hawaii Children’s Cancer Foundation.

Kajioka will join Stripsteak chefs Michael Mina and Wesley Pumphrey to present a six-course menu that will match Japanese and American wagyu beef with a selection of whiskeys: the Japanese-made Suntory Toki, Hibiki Harmony and Yama­zaki 12-year-old single-malt; and the American Makers’ Mark.

Handling the libations will be mixologists Kyle Scott of Stripsteak and Justin Park of Bar Maze.

The menu comprises wagyu served five ways, plus a dish of cabbage roasted in wagyu fat, and dessert of apple Charlotte soaked in bourbon.

A sample: Course No. 4 is wagyu seared on a binchotan, or Japanese charcoal grill, served with truffled rice and paired with the Yamazaki.

Cost is $225; go to sevenrooms.com/events/stripsteak. The restaurant is in the International Market Place in Waikiki. Call 800-3094.

SIP SAKE, SAMPLE SUSHI AT BENEFIT

Enjoy sushi, sake and a Japanese buffet at the Rotary Club of East Honolulu’s annual benefit, Oct. 18 at Natsunoya Tea House.

The event, dubbed Sake Sushi, helps mark the club’s 60th anniversary year, with proceeds supporting Rotary service projects and community programs. It includes entertainment and a silent auction.

The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. For those who love sushi but not sake, the event is BYOB, with no corkage fee.

Tickets: $75 at eventbrite.com (search for “sake sushi”). The tea house is at 1935 Makanani Drive in Liliha.

BOBBY FLAY INVITES DINERS INTO HIS HOME

Bobby Flay, the popular chef, restaurateur and television personality, calls his latest book, “Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors From My Kitchen” (Clarkson Potter, $32.50).

It’s his most meaningful book to date, because it covers the dishes he likes to cook and serve in his New York apartment and his house in the Hamptons.

It offers a solid repertoire for mostly casual home cooking any time, if you don’t plan a deep dive into Asian cuisine. You’ll find Spanish potato tortilla, slow-cooked salmon, crispy scallion-coconut rice, eggplant Bolognese, spatchcocked chicken, crostatas, brownies and chocolate chip cookies. But do not forget the pomegranate- glazed bacon.

The recipes are straightforward, there are pantry and equipment lists, and cocktail formulas are organized according to spirit.

FLAVORS OF HILO

If you’re headed to Hilo this month, Oct. 20 is a good date to aim for. That’s when the Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawaii throws the Taste of Hilo.

The event, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Sangha Hall, comprises more than 30 chefs, restaurants and bakeries in a benefit for Hawaii Community College. Over its 21 years, more than $180,000 has been raised for the school.

Tickets are $55 presale; $70 at the door. To purchase: tasteofhilo.org. Call 808-934-0177.

