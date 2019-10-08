comscore Legacy Hilo nursing facility to be sold | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Legacy Hilo nursing facility to be sold

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:57 p.m.

Legacy Hilo Rehabilitation and Nursing Center filed Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy Sunday and has agreed to be sold to its managing company. Read more

Previous Story
Caldwell leaves for business trip to Europe

Scroll Up