Legacy Hilo nursing facility to be sold

Legacy Hilo Rehabilitation and Nursing Center filed Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy Sunday and has agreed to be sold to its managing company.

The 100-bed skilled nursing facility is set to be purchased by Hilo SNF, a subsidiary of Ohana Pacific Management Co., for $17.5 million unless there are higher offers from qualified bidders. The sale of the facility, which has 74 patients, is scheduled to close by Dec. 31.

The bankruptcy filing will not affect nursing home operations or employees, said Ben Meeker, president of Legacy Hilo and Hilo SNF, in a news release.

The nursing home also has sufficient cash to “ensure the payment of all essential operating obligations, including payment of employees and vendors.”

In February, Legacy Hilo received an unsolicited offer from Avalon Health Care Group and reached an agreement subject to Avalon conducting its due diligence. But Avalon terminated negotiations in late June.

Shortly thereafter Legacy Hilo began negotiations to sell the center to Hilo SNF.

Ohana Pacific Management owns and operates five skilled nursing facilities, two adult day health centers, a home health agency and a management company with 509 beds on Oahu and Kauai.

Legacy Hilo, measuring 48,597 square feet, was built in 2015 on roughly 17.6 acres. The facility has 120 employees and generated revenue of about $10 million in 2018 and $6.8 million through September. Total debts are estimated at between $17 million and $18 million.