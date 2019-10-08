Hawaii surfers advance in France

Ezekiel Lau and Seth Moniz won their Round 3 heats, while Malia Manuel and Carissa Moore took their heats on Monday in the World Surf League’s Quiksilver and Roxy Pro France on Monday, held in waters off Landes, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France. Read more

Ezekiel Lau and Seth Moniz won their Round 3 heats, while Malia Manuel and Carissa Moore took their heats on Monday in the World Surf League’s Quiksilver and Roxy Pro France on Monday, held in waters off Landes, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France. This is the ninth stop on the Championship Tour for the men, while it’s the eighth for the women.

In 4- to 6-foot surf at La Graviere, both Hawaii surfers in the men’s contest moved into the round of 16. Lau defeated Owen Wright (Australia) 11.16 to 5.30, while Moniz ousted Peterson Crisanto (Brazil) by a score of 12.60 to 10.77. In Round 4, Lau faces Ryan Callinan (Australia), while Moniz takes on Leonardo Fioravanti (Italy).

Over on the women’s side, Manuel beat Macy Callaghan (Australia) 9.06 to 4.50, while Moore took out fellow Hawaii surfer Coco Ho 11.83 to 6.53. In their quarterfinal heats, Manuel goes up against Lakey Peterson (USA) and Moore is in the same heat as Tatiana Weston-Webb (Brazil).

UH’s Ryan nets Big West honor

Hawaii soccer sophomore forward Kayla Ryan was named the Big West Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in her career on Monday.

On Thursday vs. Cal State Northridge, Ryan scored her first career goal in the 52nd minute to tie the match at 1. Then in the opening moments of extra time, she scored her first career game-winner in the 92nd minute.

Along with the strong defense by the Rainbow Wahine, it led to the program’s first-ever BWC opening win since they joined in the 2012 season.

It’s the second weekly award for the program, as senior goalkeeper Alexis Mata received the Defensive Player of the Week award on Sept. 2.

The ’Bows (3-6-1, 1-0 BWC) host UC Irvine (3-9, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

UHH volleyball duo receive awards

Hawaii Hilo outside hitter Bria Beale received the Pacific West Conference volleyball Player of the Week award and Vulcans middle blocker Emily Wade earned the Freshman of the Week honor, the conference announced on Monday.

Beale, the junior from Eastvale, Calif., led the conference last week with 71 kills (5.07 per set). A freshman from Sacramento, Calif., Wade posted a career-high 21 kills in the win over Notre Dame de Namur last Saturday as the Vulcans concluded a 5-0 conference road trip.

The Vulcans (10-5, 5-2 PWC) begin a seven-match homestand on Thursday as they take on Concordia-Irvine at 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

2 honors for Swords’ women’s soccer

Chaminade’s Kirstin Wong and Naomi Takata were named Pacific West Conference soccer defender and freshman of the week on Monday.

Wong, a senior defender from Laguna Niguel, Calif., assisted on the game-tying goal in Chaminade’s 2-1 win over Notre Dame de Namur on Sunday. It was the program’s first win against the Argonauts. That came after helping to preserve a 0-0 draw against Hawaii Hilo on Friday. Wong extended her consecutive minutes streak to 2,403 and has not been subbed out of a game since Oct. 9, 2017.

Takata, a freshman goalkeeper from Pearl City High, notched her first career shutout in the 0-0 draw against the Vulcans. Two days later, she earned her first career win against Notre Dame de Namur. She saved 18 shots over the weekend and leads the PacWest with 7.6 saves per match.

The Silverswords (1-1-2, 1-0-0) take on Hawaii Pacific at noon on Saturday at Saint Louis School field.