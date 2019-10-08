comscore Hawaii surfers advance in France | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii surfers advance in France

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Ezekiel Lau and Seth Moniz won their Round 3 heats, while Malia Manuel and Carissa Moore took their heats on Monday in the World Surf League’s Quiksilver and Roxy Pro France on Monday, held in waters off Landes, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France. Read more

