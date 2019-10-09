Letter: Tourism Authority, NBA let down Clippers’ fans

What the Hawaii Tourism Authority and L.A. Clippers did to NBA fans regarding the pre-season game held at the Stan Sheriff Center this past Thursday was not only deceitful, it was outright a form of false advertising. Read more

What the Hawaii Tourism Authority and L.A. Clippers did to NBA fans regarding the pre-season game held at the Stan Sheriff Center this past Thursday was not only deceitful, it was outright a form of false advertising.

From months back, ads everywhere boasted a chance to see your favorite all-stars in action, with a specific focus on the Clippers’ two main all-stars, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

The event sold out in minutes, but the fans got something totally different. The two Clipper all-stars did not play a single minute in the 48-minute game. Even Lebron James played in his pre-season opener the previous week.

It is despicable that these teams and the tourism authority think they can keep taking advantage of Hawaii fans. Next time there is a professional sporting event held here, I hope everyone involved advertises the game for what it really is.

Erin Fukushima

Ewa Beach

