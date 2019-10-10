Letter: Install EV chargers for new construction

The Star-Advertiser has recently published letters critical of proposals to mandate electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in new housing construction, citing the cost. Read more

The Star-Advertiser has recently published letters critical of proposals to mandate electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in new housing construction, citing the cost.

Lawmakers proposing the charging station requirement should be commended for their forward thinking. We as a community and as a state have set a goal of reducing our fossil-fuel consumption, and internal combustion cars are a big part of our fossil-fuel consumption.

Electric cars are one way to reduce that, but are not practical for many people if they don’t have a way to charge the cars at home. During construction is the easiest and least expensive time to install charging capability.

We have an electric car, and charge it using the electric dryer outlet in our garage, as do friends who also have electric cars.

Perhaps a reasonable compromise is to allow an electric dryer outlet in the garage to meet the EV charging-station requirement.

Nobu Nakamoto

Aiea

