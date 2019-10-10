comscore Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants picket in advance of a strike vote | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants picket in advance of a strike vote

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.

Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants held a major labor demonstration Wednesday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in advance of the first strike vote that the company’s flight attendants have taken in the carrier’s 90-year history. Read more



