Letter: Cheaper to wire for EVs in new construction

  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Knowing that electric vehicles are a growing percentage of Hawaii’s auto sales, it’s penny wise but pound foolish to retain outdated building codes for multi-family dwellings and commercial buildings that make no provisions for future EV charging needs. Read more

