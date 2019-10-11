Letter: Cheaper to wire for EVs in new construction

Knowing that electric vehicles are a growing percentage of Hawaii’s auto sales, it’s penny wise but pound foolish to retain outdated building codes for multi-family dwellings and commercial buildings that make no provisions for future EV charging needs. Read more

It’s far cheaper to put in the electrical wiring at time of construction than to retrofit these buildings later when the demand is overwhelming. Shame on the Building Industry Association of Hawaii for suggesting that you might not be able to afford a home in Hawaii if multi-family dwellings are required to provide enough 120-volt wiring (the same kind you plug a hair dryer into) to eventually support 25% of parking spots (“EV charger mandate bad for new housing,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 29).

Bravo to the Honolulu City Council for showing foresight and concern about keeping costs low in the long run while Hawaii moves to a clean, sustainable energy future.

Peter Forman

Kailua

