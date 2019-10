Protesters are saying no, they will not stop protests until the state agrees not to build the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea. Read more

Protesters are saying no, they will not stop protests until the state agrees not to build the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea. So the state either does something or gives in.

If the state gives in to the protesters, that will set a new precedent and protesters will start protesting other things like the rail or the stadium project. It’s not going to be easy, but the state needs to take firm action, once and for all.

Establish a means for workers to get through, manned by the police or National Guard, and make arrests where needed. The law is on the state’s side; and protesters are making a mockery of the state.

Enforce the law. Really, this is not rocket science.

Clifton T. Johnson

Ala Moana

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.