It is the responsibility of the Board of Land and Natural Resources to steward the land that it owns: the Haleakala Trail.

An agenda item for today’s BLNR meeting appears to be an attempt by Haleakala Ranch to continue its inappropriate grip on this public trail. This is most unfortunate. Haleakala Ranch some years ago gave deep insult to the general public by offering guided tours twice a year. An insulted public responded with a lawsuit by attorney Tom Pierce and won.

The court verdict found this is a public trail, and always was. It was never owned by Haleakala Ranch, and is not now. Haleakala Ranch should have no say in any management of a state-owned, public property trail.

That the Maui Sierra Club would associate itself with any proposal that public access could be restricted or closed, or associate or partner with the losing party in the lawsuit, casts grave doubt as to the integrity and reputation of that organization.

Richard Spacer

Kilauea, Kauai

