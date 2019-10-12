No. 1 Saint Louis storms past Waianae

Waianae’s varsity team was hoping for some of the magic dust kicked up by its JV team Friday night. The Seariders caught some of it, but not enough. Read more

Waianae's varsity team was hoping for some of the magic dust kicked up by its JV team Friday night. The Seariders caught some of it, but not enough.

A few hours after the Waianae JV team scored an upset over Saint Louis, the Waianae varsity gave a heap of trouble to the top-ranked Crusaders, who — although they were never in serious danger of losing — had to weather a serious storm with Waianae going all out in the Open Division interleague game on muddy Raymond Torii Field. In the end, the precision passing of Saint Louis’ Jayden de Laura and his cast of receivers was the difference. The top-ranked team in Hawaii scored a 56-26 victory in the regular-season finale for both teams.

De Laura finished with 391 yards passing and four touchdowns, going 27-for-37 along the way. But he threw two interceptions and the Crusaders fumbled the ball away four times, letting Waianae pile up some points.

The Seariders got as close as 14-6 and 35-19, but they didn’t have an answer for de Laura. Offensively, Waianae put up the yardage, with wide receiver Nainoa Machado shining the brightest with 197 receiving yards and two touchdowns from two Waianae quarterbacks — Shaydon Lopes and Jorden Kaloi-English.

Earlier, the Seariders’ JV team scored late and defended a last-second pass to win 25-21.

Saint Louis’ varsity remained undefeated at 9-0 overall and 8-0 in the ILH Open. Waianae finished its season 1-8 overall and 0-5 in the OIA Open.

Machado’s 70-yard TD reception from Kaloi-English pulled Waianae to within 16, 35-19, with 2:48 left in the first half.

The Crusaders then took a 42-19 halftime lead when de Laura eluded an intense Seariders rush, scrambled halfway across the field, and with no time left on the second-quarter clock, lofted a 25-yard touchdown pass to Matt Sykes.

Saint Louis got home from there.

Crusaders receiver Koali Nishigaya had one of his many outstanding nights, corralling nine passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. Isaac Silva also went over the 100-yard mark for Saint Louis — on six receptions. Roman Wilson finished with six catches for 72 yards, and Sykes latched onto four passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

While Waianae turns in the pads and waits until next year, Saint Louis moves on to the ILH playoffs and possibly on to the state tournament, where it will be looking for a fourth straight Open Division championship.

No. 1 Saint Louis 56, Waianae 26

At Waianae

>> Saint Louis (9-0, 8-0) 28 14 14 0 — 56

>> Waianae (1-8, 0-5) 6 6 14 0 — 26

Saint Louis – Mason Taliulu 10 run (Lason Napuunoa kick)

Saint Louis – Roman Wilson 20 pass from Jayden de Laura (Napuunoa kick)

Waianae – Nainoa Machado 4 pass from Shaydon Lopes (kick failed)

Saint Louis – Koali Nishigaya 6 pass from de Laura (Napuunoa kick)

Saint Louis – Matt Sykes 9 pass from de Laura (Napuunoa kick)

Waianae – Kolu Quisquirin-Sabagala 2 run (pass failed)

Saint Louis – Taliuli 1 run (Napuunoa kick)

Waianae – Machado 70 pass from Jorden Kaloi-English (Joshua Centeno-Cid kick)

Saint Louis – Matt Skyles 25 pass from de Laura (Napuunoa kick)

Saint Louis – Kawaihinano Kalaukoa 49 fumble recovery return (Napuunoa kick)

Saint Louis – Kaohu Kamakawiwoole 6 run (Napuunoa kick)

Waianae – Kaai Tambaoan-Kaeo 12 pass from Kaloi-English (Centeno Cid kick)

RUSHING – Saint Louis: Kamakawiwoole 7-65, Taliulu 9-64, de Laura 2-46, Justin Tsai 2-9, Kekahi Graham 1-8, TEAM 1-(minus-1). Waianae: Quisquirin-Sabagala 25-52, Hoku Sylva 3-14, Kaloi-English 3-8, Tambaoan-Kaeo 5-6, TEAM 1-(minus-11), Shaydon Lopes 2-(minus-14).

PASSING – Saint Louis: de Laura 27-37-391, Connor Apo 4-6-0-22, Graham 2-3-0-31. Waianae: Kaloi-English 6-21-1-150, Lopes 5-14-0-105.

RECEIVING – Saint Louis: Koali Nishigaya 9-132, Isaac Silva 6-101, Roman Wilson 6-72, Matt Sykes 4-61, Trech Kekahuna 2-25, Jacob LeLesch 2-15, Devon Tauaefa 1-16, Kawena Abrigo 1-12, Makana Ramos-Kamaka 1-6, Prince Solomon 1-4. Waianae: Nainoa Machado 7-197, Delson Cordeiro 2-32, Laakea Lapastora 1-14, Kaai Tamaoan-Kaeo 1-12.