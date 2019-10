I thought the letter written by Michael Ronald was excellent and explained the whole problem exactly (“Little evidence that Mauna Kea was sacred,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 7).

Our state is spending way too much money (ours) on non-problems that have already been tended to and solved. Gov. David Ige finally had the courage to do something right when he said the state would start the telescope project. Then he suddenly changed his mind and just let more and more protesters argue over the sanctity of the mountain; but they failed to recognize that after the Hawaiian royalty lifted the kapu it was no longer sanctified. When is the governor going to do what is legal and not let emotions override our legal system?

In the age of space discoveries, the Thirty Meter Telescope would open up a whole new world for our keiki, bring jobs and increase tourism. It’s a very large mountain and has lots of room for all us to enjoy and learn.

Marilyn K. Turner

Kailua

