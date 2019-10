I live on the North Shore and commute on a daily basis to the Wahiawa Post office. Read more

I live on the North Shore and commute on a daily basis to the Wahiawa Post office.

I’ve been doing this daily commute for 35 years, but the last four has been getting really challenging, dodging all the deep potholes scattered throughout Kamehameha Highway.

Recently I failed to see a huge pothole located before Waimea Bay (heading north). My car literally dropped down and I heard a “clunk.” The next thing I knew, my right rear tire got punctured and my tire had a huge bubble. I called the pothole number and reported the location, but it would take so long for repairs. I finally got so frustrated I bought bright spray paint to warn others of these very dangerous potholes. It seems to be working, especially at night.

Everyone loves the North Shore but the roads really are taking a beating. Maybe some funds can be directed on this side of the island for new paved roads.

Kathy Myers

Haleiwa

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.