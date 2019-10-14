comscore Navy officials to brief public on Red Hill plans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy officials to brief public on Red Hill plans

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:10 p.m.

Navy officials will brief lawmakers and the public about their proposed plans for improving tank safety at the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility during meetings on Tuesday and Thursday. Read more

