Kawasaki Motors USA is recalling about 950 lawn mower engines due to burn and fire hazards. The fuel injector can leak excessive amounts of fuel into the engine, posing burn and fire hazards. This recall involves Kawasaki engines used in riding lawn mowers sold under the Ferris brand name with mower model number IS 2100Z ZTR and the Cub Cadet Pro Z 760 LKW EFI.

They were sold at Kawasaki dealers and lawn and garden stores nationwide from June 2017 through August 2019 for about $2,800 for the engines sold separately, and for between $10,000 and $12,000 for mowers with the engines. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using mowers with the recalled engines and contact Kawasaki or a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly. For more information, contact Kawasaki toll-free at 866-836-4463 from 2 a.m. to noon Hawaii time Monday through Friday or online at www.kawasakienginesusa.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the home page for more information.