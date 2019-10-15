Letter: People will say anything to take from Hawaiians

The letter, “Freedom of science can’t be repressed” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 9), caught my eye and thoughts. The letter goes on to say, “Discoveries of our genesis will be Maunakea’s everlasting gift to the world.” Our?

And, until a more powerful telescope is built.

What some people will do or say to get what they want or their way here. Hawaii is constantly being attacked by greed and wants, regardless of the negative effect.

We can’t find enough political leaders who have the right stuff to stand up against this culture of greed and domination.

Is Hawaii the only place in the world where this telescope can be built? No, it’s just that it is the most favorable and beautiful place to have it. And “they” say so.

All the rest is just more about who and what controls Hawaii and the Hawaiians.

Robert Robinson

Waialua

