comscore Letter: People will say anything to take from Hawaiians | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: People will say anything to take from Hawaiians

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The letter, “Freedom of science can’t be repressed” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 9), caught my eye and thoughts. The letter goes on to say, “Discoveries of our genesis will be Maunakea’s everlasting gift to the world.” Our? Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Like Hong Kong, we may have to defend rights

Scroll Up