Cities like Honolulu need to pick up the low-hanging fruit now to slow global warming.

Traffic congestion worsens fuel economy and is a drag on the economy. Raise the tax on gasoline and spend the added revenues on free public transportation, bike lanes and ride-sharing programs. This will improve our economy, our quality of life and our air quality.

Wayne David Levy

Hawaii Kai

