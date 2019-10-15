comscore Letter: Stadium planners need to consider rising seas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Stadium planners need to consider rising seas

After playing closer attention and attending conferences regarding climate change, my hope is that planners, engineers and developers awarded the Aloha Stadium redevelopment project strongly consider below what the eye can see (“Taking the next step,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 13). Read more

