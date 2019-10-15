Letter: Stadium planners need to consider rising seas

After playing closer attention and attending conferences regarding climate change, my hope is that planners, engineers and developers awarded the Aloha Stadium redevelopment project strongly consider below what the eye can see (“Taking the next step,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 13). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.