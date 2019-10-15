Letter: Stadium planners need to consider rising seas

After playing closer attention and attending conferences regarding climate change, my hope is that planners, engineers and developers awarded the Aloha Stadium redevelopment project strongly consider below what the eye can see (“Taking the next step,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 13) . Read more

After playing closer attention and attending conferences regarding climate change, my hope is that planners, engineers and developers awarded the Aloha Stadium redevelopment project strongly consider below what the eye can see (“Taking the next step,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 13).

It is too late for Waikiki, Kakaako and sections of rail. But because the stadium complex pretty much had to remain at the present site, many know that the stadium and commercial structures will have to deal with the rising sea level.

So unless the design attempts to manage the acceleration of this natural occurrence, we have to be candid about the life expectancy of the complex.

Sam Kakazu

Kaneohe

