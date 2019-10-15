Local Moco: Minha Feijoada (My Brazilian Bean Stew)

In 2014, food writer Wanda Adams published “A Portuguese Kitchen,” the second in a series of cookbooks from Mutual Publishing Co. and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that delved into local-style ethnic cuisine. In it, she featured recipes handed down from previous generations, shared by family, neighbors and friends.

Today, Mutual launches an updated version, this time called “A Portuguese-Hawai‘i Kitchen,” that includes a new chapter featuring recipes from guest cooks and chefs George Gomes, George “Mavro” Mavrothalassitis, Bobby Camara and Sandy Tsukiyama, plus a few new recipes from Adams herself.

The recipe here, Minha Feijoada (My Braziian Bean Stew), is one of those. Adams’ version of feijoada, the national dish of Brazil, was created with “coaching” by Tsukiyama. It’s a dish that can simmer for hours on the stove or in a slow cooker, or executed more quickly with the help of a pressure cooker.

“A Portuguese-Hawai‘i Kitchen” is available for pickup or mail order from Mutual Publishing Co. Adams will also take part in the following book signings:

>> Oct. 25: 4 p.m., Kailua Elks Club, 54 Maluniu Ave.

>> Nov. 9: Noon, Barnes & Noble Kahului, Maui Marketplace

>> Nov. 22: 4:30 p.m., Talk Story Bookstore, 3785 Hanapepe Road, Kauai

>> Nov. 30: 11:30 a.m., Kona Stories, Keauhou Shopping Center

>> Dec. 7: 1 p.m., Basically Books, 1672 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

MINHA FEIJOADA (MY BRAZILIAN BEAN STEW)

By Wanda Adams and Sandy Tsukiyama

1 pound dried black beans

2 slices thick-cut bacon, cut into 2-inch slices

2 ounces pipikaula, chopped, OR naturally flavored beef jerky, soaked in warm water, drained and cut into small pieces

1 large onion, chopped

1 large green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1/2 pound linguica sausage, sliced and quartered

1 pound well-marbled pork butt, cut into bite-size chunks

1 ham hock

3 bay leaves

6 crushed cloves garlic

Water or beef stock, as needed

Salt and pepper, to taste

Piri piri (Portuguese chili sauce) or hot sauce (optional)

The night before: Place beans in soup pot with water to cover. Bring to a boil, cover, turn off heat and soak overnight.

Cooking day: In a large, deep, frying pan or Dutch oven over medium heat, gently cook bacon with pipikaula or jerky to render fat; do not allow bacon to crisp. (If using jerky, retain soaking liquid for later use.) Remove meats and drain on paper towels; place in Dutch oven, slow cooker or pressure cooker.

Discard all but 1 tablespoon fat from frying pan. Over medium-low heat, saute onion and bell pepper in fat until limp. Remove vegetables to Dutch oven, slow or pressure cooker. Add sausage and pork butt to remaining fat in frying pan. Brown lightly.

Add ham hock, bay leaves, garlic and jerky soaking liquid (if using) to Dutch oven, slow or pressure cooker. Add water or beef stock to cover (up to 4 cups). Simmer over medium-low heat (consult slow cooker or pressure cooker instructions for desired settings, length of time, amount of liquid) until meats are tender and falling off any bones.

Remove ham hock and any bones or cartilage. Taste and add salt and pepper if desired.

Drain soaked beans; add to meat mixture. Continue to simmer slowly until beans are tender. Taste and correct seasonings with salt and pepper and a few drops piri piri or hot sauce, if desired. For thicker gravy, remove 1/2 cup or so of beans, mash well and return to stew. Serves 6 to 8.

Nutritional information unavailable.