comscore Behind a defensive duo, the Roosevelt Rough Riders have galloped their way to the OIA Division II playoffs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Behind a defensive duo, the Roosevelt Rough Riders have galloped their way to the OIA Division II playoffs

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

When Aalona Monteilh was born, a song was playing in the delivery room: “Don’t Know Much” by Aaron Neville and Linda Ronstadt. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 15, 2019

Scroll Up