comscore Stan Sheriff 25th anniversary: Shoji got carried away after becoming NCAA wins king in 2013 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Stan Sheriff 25th anniversary: Shoji got carried away after becoming NCAA wins king in 2013

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A crowd of 6,053 was at the Stan Sheriff Center on Sept. 6, 2013. They were there for a University of Hawaii volleyball match, yes. But also for a coronation. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up