Stan Sheriff 25th anniversary: Shoji got carried away after becoming NCAA wins king in 2013

A crowd of 6,053 was at the Stan Sheriff Center on Sept. 6, 2013. They were there for a University of Hawaii volleyball match, yes. But also for a coronation.

The match was routine, an example of what had come to be expected. It was also the latest addition to an incredible body of work.

After Emily Hartong’s 20 kills led UH to a four-set victory over Santa Clara, someone put a crown on coach Dave Shoji’s head. He was now the king — this was the 1,107th win of his career and put him at the top for NCAA Division I women’s coaches.

Shoji slipped the crown off as soon as he could do so politely.

Then he addressed the crowd.

“I appreciate all the accolades, but let’s think of this as yours and ours together,” he said.

Then he thanked everyone, including Andy Banachowski, who stood nearby smiling and applauding.

He happened to be the coach Shoji passed (Penn State’s Russ Rose has since passed Shoji).

“I’m very happy for Dave that he’s taking over the crown for volleyball,” the retired UCLA legend said. “He’s a very good friend. It’s great for Dave and his program. He had to put in a lot of work, a lot of time here.”

When Shoji retired in 2017 with a record of 1,202-404-1, including four national championships, it included the last 21 seasons at the SSC — a 10,000-plus seat arena that allowed the Wahine following to continue to grow and set attendance records — a home befitting a program that never had a losing season in Shoji’s 42 as head coach.

Shoji succeeded by being a master at grand strategy, but also skilled and intuitive in tactics.

“He’d be the first to admit he’s had a string of really good players,” TV analyst Chris McLachlin said. “Then … game management. Calls timeouts at the right time. Makes substitutions at the right time. That’s by far what sets him apart from the others.”

Deitre Collins-Parker, centerpiece of two of those national championship teams, was asked in 2013 what made Shoji and UH volleyball special.

“Tradition is the hardest thing to build. A winning tradition is even harder,” the current San Diego State volleyball coach said. “When I played we did so with the expectation we were going to win. But it was winning with humility. That is part of Hawaii’s tradition.”