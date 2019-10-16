comscore Rare olive ridley turtle nest discovered at Kailua Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rare olive ridley turtle nest discovered at Kailua Beach

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

A couple visiting Kailua Beach Park discovered they were sitting atop a turtle nest when hatchlings began emerging from the sand beneath their beach towel in broad daylight. Read more

Former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha files for divorce from wife Katherine

