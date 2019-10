To blame local conservatives (Republicans) for the homeless blight we are in now is simply ludicrous. Read more

In reference to Ed Stevens’ letter (“Shrinking tax revenues hurt homeless services,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 16): Undoubtedly, it has been the Democrats who have had the majority and governed this state and county and city since the 1950s. To blame local conservatives (Republicans) for the homeless blight we are in now is simply ludicrous.

Although he references national tax changes, homelessness is a local problem and exists predominantly in Democratic-governed areas such as San Francisco and Honolulu.

This is just another attempt to blame someone else for the problems brought on by those who have been in control since statehood. If you want change, you have to demand it. With all the problems we have here, it definitely can’t hurt to change the leadership and go down another path, because the current one isn’t working.

Don Clark

Aiea

