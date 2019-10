I’m sure we’re not the only ones who don’t appreciate other people dictating how we live in our own homes. Read more

I am curious: If City Council Bill 25 passes, will businesses also be prohibited from using gas? What restaurant do you know uses electricity to cook its food? None. That’s because using gas is a superior way to cook.

It’s the same situation at home: Gas is the preferred method. Why should I be forced to use an electric stove?

One of the reasons we bought our home is because it was equipped with natural gas. I also appreciate the lower cost of a gas water heater and clothes dryer.

We live in an area with a lot of cloud cover. Will we be forced to use solar panels to heat our water, to offset the higher cost of electricity? I’m sure we’re not the only ones who don’t appreciate other people dictating how we live in our own homes.

Louise Furniss

Kalihi Valley

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.