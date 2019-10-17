Letter: Population growth creates more misery

We complain or protest development, traffic, homelessness, the high cost of food and housing, overcrowding and more. What is the common thread? The answer is unsustainable population growth. Read more

We complain or protest development, traffic, homelessness, the high cost of food and housing, overcrowding and more. What is the common thread?

The answer is unsustainable population growth. We have 7.7 billion people on Earth and add 83 million annually. In Hawaii, there are 5,000 more births than deaths every year.

Accommodating population growth means developing land for food, homes and roads, pursuing more energy sources, creating more jobs.

When do we stop wasting our time attacking and blocking the symptoms and start looking at the cause? None of these issues will resolve until we seriously discuss solutions to sustainable population. No population growth means no need for more of everything else.

If we ignore this threat to mankind, then we will spiral into a world of ever-increasing crime, disease, famine and squalor. Do you want our future generations to experience this misery?

Richard Fucik

Aiea

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.