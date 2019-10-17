To Do: Terry Fator, The Backstreet Boys, Janet Jackson

Highlights of events coming up in Honolulu over the weeks and months ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

OCT. 25

Three great Hawaiian female vocalists — Napua Greig, Amy Hanai­ali‘i and Raiatea Helm ­— join together for an evening of beautiful music.

7:30 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $35-$65 / ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

OCT. 27

Singing ventriloquist Terry Fator brings his voice, his music and, most importantly, a bunch of his friends back from Vegas.

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $44.95-$150 / ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

NOV. 2-6

The Backstreet Boys bring their chart-topping “DNA” World Tour to Honolulu for four shows. They’re the best-selling boy band of all time.

8 p.m. Nov. 2-3, 5-6 / Blaisdell Arena / $42.50-$259+ / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

NOV. 15-17

Pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck, opera stars Quinn Kelsey and Pene Pati, along with local entertainners Robert Cazimero, Danny Kaleikini and others top ANA Honolulu Music Week’s diverse program, which offers three days of concerts, many of them free, at various venues around Honolulu.

Nov. 15-17 / $5-$100 / hnlmusicweek.org

NOV. 20-23

A third Janet Jackson concert has been scheduled celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Rhythm Nation.”

8 p.m. Nov. 20-23 / Blaisdell Arena/ $55-$299+ / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

• Comedian Ryan Hamilton has brought his aw-shucks Idaho roots to New York’s top comedy clubs.

8 p.m. Nov. 9, Hawaii Theatre, $39.50-$150, hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

• Jo Koy fans, give thanks. He’s back for two nights over the Thanksgiving weekend.

8 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Blaisdell Arena. $44-$139 VIP. ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000