comscore Mililani outlasts Moanalua in 5 sets to win OIA Division I volleyball championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Mililani outlasts Moanalua in 5 sets to win OIA Division I volleyball championship

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.

Sinus infection. Asthma. Nothing could stop Falanika Danielson, Aysia Miller and the Lady Trojans of Mililani. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 16, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard, Oct. 17

Scroll Up