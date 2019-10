Here are some of the effects of our public school teacher shortage. Read more

Many students are being taught by unqualified teachers or a rotating pool of substitutes.

The state Department of Education is not able to hire only the best applicants, since it must hire anyone it can to fill vacancies. Principals are reluctant to put poorly performing teachers on a termination track because they know replacements are not available. Some secondary teachers must teach 150 or more students. Low test scores.

Most importantly, our students’ futures are jeopardized.

Tony Turbeville

Makiki

