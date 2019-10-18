Letter: Stop giving protesters constant media coverage

Why is attention focused on protesters? It seems like not a day goes by without the media focusing their attention on local protesters. Read more

Why is attention focused on protesters? It seems like not a day goes by without the media focusing their attention on local protesters.

Protesting the Thirty Meter Telescope, the construction at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, and now the Kahuku wind turbine project, are constantly in the news. Come on, people, there’s more to life than all of these protests.

Where is the protest to protest the protesting?

Homelessness, Hawaii’s high costs, vaping and opioid abuse are much more worthy of attention. Hawaii residents do not need to be reminded of daily protests. Let them be, just don’t give them the attention they seek and receive. It is not newsworthy.

So, what should the media focus on? Simple: the lame local legislators and everything that is not being done by them to address Hawaii’s real-life problems, and there are many.

If protesters are worried about “eyesores,” they should look at an aerial view of the rail. City and state officials are spending $9 billion to destroy our land. Great job.

Keith P. Williams

Kailua

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.