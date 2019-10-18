Letter: Support programs that prevent homelessness

Those who are houseless deserve dignity and respect from folks who have housing and from politicians and police deciding their fate. Read more

I live within walking distance of Kahala Mall. A fairly affluent area, it’s where my partner was born and raised. This area isn’t often associated with homelessness, yet there’s the man with the van and the woman with the dogs.

These folks are part of our community. The man with the van lived on our street longer than I have. He was part of the community and my partner occasionally talked to him. So, we know he found housing, he isn’t one of the 373 homeless people who passed away.

Those who are houseless deserve dignity and respect from folks who have housing and from politicians and police deciding their fate. They are our neighbors and family members. They deserve better medical treatment, housing options and mental health services.

We need these programs to prevent homelessness before it happens, to prevent hundreds from dying due to the harsh realities of homelessness.

Hannah Liebreich

Kaimuki

