Letter: University of Hawaii regents’ committee doesn’t get Mauna Kea

The UH Regents’ committee, the Maunakea Governance Permitted Interaction Group, acknowledged that Mauna Kea holds an important place in the history, culture and hearts of Native Hawaiians and has become a symbol of Native Hawaiian self-determination (“University of Hawaii regents panel pitches plan to improve Mauna Kea,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 17).

It also said that any mismanagement is “hurtful and disrespectful to the sanctity and inviolability of this place to Native Hawaiians and others.”

Part of the committee’s plan will determine if the Mauna Kea Science Reserve should be transferred to a governmental authority or other third party. No, to the governmental authority; yes, to the third party, which should be the “occupiers,” the Native Hawaiians who’ve stood their ground as protectors of their own history, culture and builders of self-determination of their nation.

They are the ones who should be funded to create a puuhonua for the sacred ground on Mauna Kea, instead of a tourist trap with tour guides.

Sylvia Thompson

Makiki

