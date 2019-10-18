comscore Above-average rainfall and temperatures coming this winter | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Above-average rainfall and temperatures coming this winter

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

The National Weather Service announced Thursday that the islands likely will experience above-average rainfall this winter along with warmer-than-normal temperatures. Read more

Previous Story
Katherine Kealoha still considering plea deal

Scroll Up