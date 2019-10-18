Lockdowns lifted after threats prompt alerts at 4 Kauai schools

One person was detained Thursday after four Kauai schools were placed on lockdown because of unspecified threats. Read more

One person was detained Thursday after four Kauai schools were placed on lockdown because of unspecified threats.

Kapaa High School first went on lockdown at 9:15 a.m. due to what school officials described as an “alleged threat” towards the school.

Kapaa Elementary School went on lockdown because on the situation at the high school, which the elementary school neighbors.

St. Catherine School, which is located near the two other schools, went on lockdown at about the same time.

Then at 10:17 a.m., Kauai High School was placed on lockdown for an anonymous threat, which was made via test message, the school said.

Kauai police investigated the threats towards both Kauai and Kapaa high schools and determined they were false. Police detained one person and identified persons of interest at both Kapaa and Kauai high schools. Further details on the detainee were not given.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

By noon, the lockdowns were cleared at all four schools. School will resume as normal on Friday, Kapaa High School principal Tommy Cox said.

