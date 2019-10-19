Letter: North Shore roads need complete repaving job

Our roads on the North Shore, especially Foodland to Sunset Beach, are atrocious. Read more

Our roads on the North Shore, especially Foodland to Sunset Beach, are atrocious. Potholes, uneven sides, patches on top of patches, more potholes.

We share our “country” with almost every one of the 10 million tourists per year who visit.

Buses, large buses, trucks and wind turbines, combine to wear our roads thin.

How about a total repaving of this 18-mile stretch of highway, please?

A real repaving job, not just pothole repairs, which don’t last long or make for smooth driving.

Deborah Bukala

Haleiwa

