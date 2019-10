The true qualities that define a leader was demonstrated by Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who took full responsibility for his demotion to the sidelines. Read more

The true qualities that define a leader was demonstrated by Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who took full responsibility for his demotion to the sidelines.

Perhaps all Hawaii politicians, judges and business leaders can follow his example, which defines his leadership skills both on and off the playing field.

The very leaders we entrusted with upholding and enforcing our laws are the very individuals committing criminal crimes and acts.

And most of them never got hit in the head playing football. Absolutely frightening!

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

