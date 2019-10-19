Editorial: Ritz-Carlton’s empty promises

Give ’em an inch, they’ll take a yard. Or, in the case of the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Waikiki, it’ll overstay at a public parking lot, and drag its feet on green space promised to the public. Read more

Timely return of the municipal lot and creating new park space for all were two agreed-upon conditions between developer Irongate and the city. A March 2015 deal allowed Irongate to stage equipment at the 50-stall city lot near Kaiolu Street during construction of its luxury Ritz-Carlton. The controversial condo/resort was completed last October — and though the lot was supposed to have been reopened by March 31, it remains blocked off, costing the city an estimated $352,800 in parking-meter fees since the missed deadline.

Then there’s Ritz-Carlton’s delay in opening the public green space, which was a community-giveback condition imposed by the city for allowing the looming project to be built with height, density and other exemptions. Frustrated Waikiki Neighborhood Board members are rightly pressing for the developer and city to make good on their promises, which remain empty more than a year after the project’s completion.

“As dismayed as I am by the generally recalcitrant behavior of the Ritz-Carlton, it’s pretty lame for the city not to pursue these things more vigorously,” said board Vice Chairman Louis Erteschik.

Now finally: A Ritz-Carlton spokesman says the 22,000-square-foot Lau‘ula Park will be opened to the public on Nov. 16, with a free concert. But in stating that hours would be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily — just six hours of access? — and that “security will be provided by our hotel,” red flags are raised about just how public this public space will be.

The city must ensure that the community giveback lives up fully to its conditioned intent. Otherwise, the promise is little but a lie, with the pledged public space co-opted into a private amenity.