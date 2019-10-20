Letter: Hawaiian Electric leader in fossil fuels

Has anyone calculated how much money and carbon emissions could have been saved if Hawaiian Electric had converted its crude oil, diesel oil, coal and garbage burning to natural gas 20 years ago? Read more

Scott Seu of Hawaiian Electric is scolding Hawaii Gas for not committing to renewable energy (“Hawaii Gas should commit to renewable energy requirements,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 17).

This is like the reformed drunk leading an AA meeting. It’s nice to see they have converted, but do we forgive the past? Natural gas produces 26% less greenhouse gases than oil, 50% less than coal, and costs 28% less than electricity.

Has anyone calculated how much money and carbon emissions could have been saved if Hawaiian Electric had converted its crude oil, diesel oil, coal and garbage burning to natural gas 20 years ago?

Still now, 70% of its energy production is using these high carbon-producing fuels. With its monopoly, it doesn’t have to worry that its energy prices are three to four times mainland rates, and the tradewinds usually blow all its pollution out to sea.

Jonathan Carr

Waikiki

