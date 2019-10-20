comscore Letter: Hawaiian Electric leader in fossil fuels | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Hawaiian Electric leader in fossil fuels

Has anyone calculated how much money and carbon emissions could have been saved if Hawaiian Electric had converted its crude oil, diesel oil, coal and garbage burning to natural gas 20 years ago? Read more

