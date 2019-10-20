Letter: No evidence that Trump broke laws

The impeachment hysteria is running rampant as the Democrats in the House of Representative attempt to impeach a duly-elected president of the United States. Read more

The impeachment hysteria is running rampant as the Democrats in the House of Representative attempt to impeach a duly-elected president of the United States.

According to the U.S. Constitution, Article II, section 4: “The President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

The latest impeachment attempt involves the telephone call between President Donald Trump and the newly elected president of the Ukraine. After reading the transcript of the call, I could not believe that the Democrats were attempting to use it as a basis of an impeachment inquiry.

Certainly no treason or bribery was found in the transcript. What crimes or misdemeanors were committed? None, whatsoever.

To commit a crime you need to break a law or statute. What law or statute was broken? None whatsoever. It’s time to work on meaningful legislation rather than beat the impeachment drum. We are tired of this partisan witch hunt.

Whitlow W. L. Au

Kailua

