Letter: President behaves like immature child

He thinks in elementary school playground terms. He compared the precipitous attack on our Kurdish allies by Turkey as kids in a playground: Let them fight and then pull them apart.

He also called his actions “tough love.” My 8-year-old third-grade grandson and his friends have far better analytical thinking skills, understanding of relationships and consequences, and empathy for other people than the man in the White House. My grandson reads more books, too.

The president chose to turn Turkey loose on the Kurds, sentencing them to chaos, endangering the lives of our troops who have been working with them, allowing ISIS members to escape to fight another day.

Then he bragged about brokering a ceasefire. The win goes to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Trump just walked down Fifth Avenue shooting off his gun. Is he going to get away with this, too?

Judith Goldman

Kakaako

