HPU and Hilo volleyball continue to win

Armani Moultrie led the Vulcans (14-5, 9-2 PacWest) with 17 kills, followed by Bria Beale’s 14 as the Hawaii Hilo volleyball team took down Fresno Pacific 25-14, 26-24, 25-22. The win was the Vulcans’ eighth in a row.

Corinne Acosta led the Sunbirds (2-19, 1-11 PacWest) with 11 kills and 19 digs.

>> Cameryn Collie led the Sharks (14-6, 7-5 PacWest) with 10 kills and 15 digs as the Hawaii Pacific volleyball team swept Notre Dame de Namur 25-15, 25-21, 25-15.

Chantal Zahrndt and Samantha Shaffer led the Argonauts (1-16, 1-9 PacWest) with six kills each.

The Sharks won their fourth match in a row.