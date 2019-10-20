comscore HPU and Hilo volleyball continue to win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU and Hilo volleyball continue to win

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Hilo volleyball team took down Fresno Pacific 25-14, 26-24, 25-22. The win was the Vulcans’ eighth in a row. Read more

