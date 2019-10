‘Eia ka ‘oia‘i‘o.

Insights are a gift, revelation even more so. The rule of law has been practiced by Hawaiians for decades throughout this ordeal of working to stop the building of the Thirty Meter Telescope.

Designated conservation lands at the top of Maunakea have been protected by cultural practitioners, not by business interests or politicians in boardrooms beyond the scrutiny of the public.

The illegal taking of Hawaii in 1893 was without regard for the rule of law. It’s unfathomable to imagine anyone citing this kind of argument when discussing the prolonged occupation of Hawaii.

The complexity of issues stemming from the theft of the islands has been the root cause of so much historical- cultural trauma for Hawaiians.

Let’s address this hewa, this wrong, if we want healing.

Meleanna Aluli Meyer

Makiki

