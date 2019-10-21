Letters: Our communities don’t need improvement

Mayor Kirk Caldwell is not listening to the people of Waimanalo. This area is for residential, farming and Hawaiian home lands. Read more

If you add a multi-use park at Sherwood’s, it will change everything. The people don’t want to turn their town into a destination. The traffic will be insane; it’s already crazy.

There is a perfectly good park mauka of the beach. If the grounds need to be fixed, then fix that and the basketball court. The money that would be put into Sherwood’s would fix the old park beautifully. We don’t need a fun park, concessions or more traffic and lights. We the people like it just the way it is — old country. Not everything needs to be improved. What is, is perfect. That goes for Ala Moana Regional Park also. Most people like the old-school way. The more you take away, the more it does not feel like home.

My town, Kailua, has been lost, all for the mighty buck. Simple people like simple living. Please leave it alone. Don’t take all our memories away. For God’s sake, leave it alone.

Carol Hedemark

Kailua

