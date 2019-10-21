Editorial: Getting tough on reckless driving

A drift-racing driver who crashed into a bicyclist on Tantalus Drive was handed a yearlong jail sentence last week. Tragically, the January 2018 crash left a triathlete with permanent injuries. Read more

Let’s hope the jail time — part of a five-year probation sentence for first-degree negligent injury — deters future illegal racing. And this as well: Several months after the crash, Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed an ordinance that imposes penalties of up to $2,000 and one year in jail. Previously, police could only cite the drifters for reckless driving, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Less unemployment, fewer people

The state’s jobless rate has been lower than average — now holding at 2.7%. What’s mystifying is that the labor force is shrinking, too, according to state data released last week.

It’s too soon to know why that’s happening, whether people are giving up looking for jobs or leaving the state. But it’s not too soon to wonder whether, despite having a job, workers earn enough income for Hawaii’s high cost of living.

Still, a really low unemployment rate is generally a good sign. We’ll take it.