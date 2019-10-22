Letters: Religion is relevant, but so is compromise

A recent letter needs a response (“Religion irrelevant to regents’ work,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 20). From my perspective, a religious disagreement is understandable, but claiming irrelevancy is unfounded. Read more

A recent letter needs a response (“Religion irrelevant to regents’ work,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 20). From my perspective, a religious disagreement is understandable, but claiming irrelevancy is unfounded.

Dividing the world between the secular and the sacred creates division rather than unity. Whereas viewing life in different levels of sacredness would allow us to find common ground for compromise.

Likewise, absolute approaches to religion create division while acceptance of diversity can lead to harmony. Absolutism is the primary reason compromise on Mauna Kea seems impossible. The protectors’ understanding of the land as sacred and their search for justice are pono and worthy of support.

However, basing their position on an absolute interpretation of Hawaiian spirituality negates my support.

Compromise will be found in less development, more acceptance of religious diversity and more respect all around.

John Heidel

Kailua

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.