Letters: Residents, not tourists, trash our beautiful isles

Kymberly Pine’s suggestion that tourists be required to sign a pledge that they will not trash our beautiful islands is amusing at best (“Councilwoman wants tourists to sign pledge to protect the environment,” Star- Advertiser, Oct. 13). Read more

Kymberly Pine’s suggestion that tourists be required to sign a pledge that they will not trash our beautiful islands is amusing at best (“Councilwoman wants tourists to sign pledge to protect the environment,” Star- Advertiser, Oct. 13).

It would be another example of government coming up with the wrong cure for a serious problem. It is not the tourists who are trashing Hawaii, it is the residents.

Certainly, people from Japan would never throw a coffee cup, a McDonald’s bag or a cigarette butt out the window of a car. One would be in big trouble doing so in Singapore, where they have strict laws that are actually enforced — an interesting idea.

Residents need to set an example. When streets are littered with mattresses, abandoned appliances and miscellaneous trash, I’m surprised that more folks don’t toss that butt out the window. Besides, someone who lives on the street may want to finish it.

Bob Liljestrand

Tantalus

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.