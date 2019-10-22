Letters: Residents, not tourists, trash our beautiful isles

Kymberly Pine’s suggestion that tourists be required to sign a pledge that they will not trash our beautiful islands is amusing at best (“Councilwoman wants tourists to sign pledge to protect the environment,” Star- Advertiser, Oct. 13). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.