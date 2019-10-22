comscore Back in the Day: Thrice-cooked fish suits special days | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Back in the Day: Thrice-cooked fish suits special days

  • By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:09 p.m.

Bangus is the preferred fish at Filipino markets, usually sold frozen. Read more

Previous Story
7 tips for the best Hawai’i Food & Wine Festival experience

Scroll Up