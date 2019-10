An “asset” is defined as a useful or valuable thing, person or quality. You don’t have to own something for it to be your asset. Read more

An “asset” is defined as a useful or valuable thing, person or quality. You don’t have to own something for it to be your asset.

Russia’s clear objective is to undermine our democratic institutions and weaken our country from within.

Politicians who impede, damage, bypass or discredit our lawful democratic institutions can rightfully be called “Russian assets,” whether they formally cooperate (collude) with Russia or not.

By not holding them accountable to the principles that made our country successful, we become “Russian assets” ourselves.

James Young

St. Louis Heights

