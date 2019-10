As a longtime University of Hawaii Warriors football fan, I believe our teams over the seasons do their best to represent our state and our spirit of aloha and pride. Read more

As a longtime University of Hawaii Warriors football fan, I believe our teams over the seasons do their best to represent our state and our spirit of aloha and pride.

The release of Melquise Stovall must have been the necessary action by our coaches after assuredly trying to correct an untenable situation (“University of Hawaii football team parts way with receiver Stovall, its best returner,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 22).

I totally respect Coach Nick Rolovich’s decision, for the good of the program, the team and the state.

For the team moving forward, let’s win and prove that there is much more than one man that makes it all happen.

Clyde Fuse

Mililani

