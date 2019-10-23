Wind farm arrests decline on third night

One small sacrifice to help a bigger cause. Read more

That’s what Kahuku resident Dana Yamauchi figured he’d do by getting arrested before dawn Tuesday near the site of a 25-megawatt wind farm planned for his community.

Protesters opposed to the wind farm have temporarily blocked a convoy of trucks delivering wind farm equipment from Kalaeloa to Kahuku. But each time the protesters blocked the path, Honolulu Police Department officers arrested them, and the trucks proceeded.

“Even if it makes just a little bit of change,” Yamauchi said, “it’s the effort that counts. It means so much to me that this is going to be worth it. I’m proud to be from Kahuku.”

Yamauchi was one of three people arrested Tuesday in Kahuku after refusing to move from the driveway of the wind farm site where trucks were delivering four turbine tower sections. Three protesters were also arrested Monday night in Kalaeloa, bringing the total arrested to 101 since the protest began Thursday.

The numbers arrested have been declining. Fifty-five were arrested blocking the first convoy, and 40 blocking the second.

Yamauchi, 20, was one of about 90 demonstrators in Kahuku at 4 a.m. when police began clearing the road for the wind farm equipment to proceed. Yamauchi recalled being in sixth grade at Kahuku Elementary School when the first wind farm was established in the community.

“Kahuku is my home,” he said. “I’d rather have a failed try than not try at all.”

The Na Pua Makani project by Virginia-based AES Corp. would be the second wind farm in Kahuku and third on the North Shore but will have bigger turbines that are also closer to homes, the school and farms.

Mark Miller, AES chief operating officer for US Generation, was unavailable for an interview Tuesday afternoon. In a statement he said the equipment arrived at the project site on time Tuesday.

“Our focus remains on executing the transport safely with as minimal disruption as possible for all Oahu residents,” Miller’s statement said.

After a few warnings from an HPD sergeant, most demonstrators moved to the side of the driveway in Kahuku, leaving Yamauchi and two others next to a temporary fence along the driveway entrance.

As the three demonstrators were peacefully carried to a waiting van by police, supporters of the Ku Kia‘i Kahuku group trying to stop Na Pua Makani called out their appreciation to those being carted away.

“Love you, Mana,” said one supporter, referring to Kaimana Finau, who was identified by group members as the first person loaded into the waiting police van.

Other comments from different people in the crowd followed: “That’s my nephew.” “That’s my neighbor.” “Yeah, Mana.” “Mahalo, Mana.”

A third person arrested was identified by demonstrators as Trisha Renaud. “Love you, sister,” said one supporter. “Trisha, love you,” said another.

The arrests took place at about 4:15 a.m., and by 4:30 a.m. AES crews had removed the driveway fencing and the trucks made their delivery.

The four turbine tower sections appear to be for one tower out of eight turbines comprising the AES project. Three blades were delivered Monday after 13 arrests in Kahuku and 27 in Kalaeloa. Four other turbine parts were delivered Friday morning after 33 arrests in Kahuku and 22 in Kalaeloa.

Each turbine, including blades, is 568 feet tall. The closest turbine would be 0.3 mile from the nearest homes and Kahuku Elementary School, and 0.1 mile from the nearest farm.

Although some Kahuku residents support Na Pua Makani, which has committed to contribute $4.5 million in community benefits, many area residents say the turbines lead to health problems that include migraines, nausea and other physiological symptoms caused by constant noises and shadows from the spinning blades. Opponents of the project also say it’s wrong to allow the project to incidentally kill Hawaiian hoary bats under a state permit.

AES said its wind turbines will have no ill health effects and have obtained all regulatory approvals after numerous public meetings and legal challenges. The company also said it will mitigate bat deaths by improving bat habitat.

The 25-megawatt wind farm is scheduled to start operating next year and has the capacity to produce enough renewable energy to power about 15,000 homes at about the same cost as oil-fired power while helping the state reach its goal for 100% renewable energy by 2045.