Letter: Public pays for damage caused by protesters
Sawing down a telephone pole to protest the wind turbines in Kahuku, and the burning of heavy equipment in Waimanalo, were tragic to those communities.
Who pays for all the damage? We, the people who call Hawaii home.
Taxes will keep increasing and the minimum wage will remain at $10.10 an hour. Kamaaina, including teachers, doctors, lawyers, fire and police officers are selling their homes and moving to the mainland.
They can’t afford paradise.
Those protesters who get arrested should be charged a $500 fine, not $100.
Come 2020, voting is very important. Vote for the right people in your community.
Ethel Lundberg
Kaneohe
