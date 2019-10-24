A computer for all students is 5-year goal

TOKYO >> The Japanese government is aiming to provide every student in elementary, junior high and high school with a laptop or tablet within the next five years.

The government plans to release a plan for the project by the end of March.

According to a survey by the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry, in March 2018, the ratio of computers to students attending public schools was 1 to 5.6.

The government had previously set a goal of providing one computer for every three students by 2022. The new goal is meant to accelerate information and communications technology in schools.

The ministry is urging local governments to assess how well schools in their areas are equipped with personal computers and to draw up plans for providing every student with one. It is considering secondhand computers, bulk purchasing and other ideas to keep costs down.

The policy aims to build a citizenship that can make full use of digital devices from a young age.

The use of tablets and other digital devices will give students access to digital textbooks and video materials, which are expected to improve the quality of education. It will also allow schools to address each student’s challenges, making it easier to provide them with individualized learning opportunities.